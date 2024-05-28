Saudi Public Investment Fund presents new space cluster to boost satellite, space industry in Kingdom

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced the launch of "New Space Group," a new company dedicated to investing in the emerging satellite and space industry within Saudi Arabia. This marks the Fund's first foray into this sector. The PIF, recognized as one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, has a diverse investment portfolio that includes significant stakes in sports, electronic gaming, and large-scale Saudi projects such as NEOM—a visionary USD500 billion mega-city currently under construction in the northwestern desert of Saudi Arabia.



In a statement, the PIF described the New Space Group as its inaugural investment focused on the space industry. The initiative aims to advance and develop commercial space operations within Saudi Arabia while providing innovative satellite and space solutions both locally and globally. The project is set to invest in the localization of technology, support startups, and enhance knowledge in the space and satellite sector within the Kingdom. This move aligns with broader efforts to diversify the Middle East's largest economy.



The formation of New Space Group comes one year after Saudi Arabia's landmark mission that sent its first astronauts to the International Space Station, including Rayana Barnawi, the first Saudi female astronaut. The PIF's strategic investments also extend internationally, with significant stakes in high-profile companies such as the ride-hailing service Uber, electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid, and video game giant Activision Blizzard. Through these diversified investments, the PIF continues to play a crucial role in the Kingdom's economic transformation and technological advancement.

