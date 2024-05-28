Contractor Commerce Announces Partnership Status With Servicetitan, Integrating E-Commerce For Contractors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Contractor Commerce + ServiceTitan

Contractor Commerce, the first and only full featured plug-and-play online store platform for contractors, announces a new integration partnership with ServiceTitan, a leading software platform built to power the trades. The announcement follows Contractor Commerce's recent roll-out of the first e-commerce integration with ServiceTitan. The new integration partnership highlights Contractor Commerce's continued leadership in e-commerce solutions for contractors and its shared commitment, alongside ServiceTitan, to bring value to home service contractors throughout the U.S. and Canada."Our integration and collaboration with ServiceTitan enhances our comprehensive e-commerce solutions to better meet the rising demand for online shopping services in the trades, as we work tirelessly to boost sales, profits, and operational efficiency for home service companies," stated Will Housh, Founder & CEO of Contractor Commerce.The integration between Contractor Commerce and ServiceTitan introduces an enhanced e-commerce experience, enabling businesses to synchronize customers, orders, leads, and more directly into the ServiceTitan platform. The integration gives contractors the tools to achieve efficient sales and profit growth, and is free to all contractors across all Contractor Commerce plan levels.Key Features and Benefits:Streamline Journey Leads into Jobs: The integration channels sales leads into ServiceTitan, speeding response times and boosting sales. It automates online buying journeys and eliminates dual data entry, optimizing productivity.Automated Services: Set up auto-shipping for filters and recurring service events to ensure timely replacements and consistent service, enhancing customer retention and reducing manual effort.Enhanced Customer Management: Seamlessly sync customer information with ServiceTitan, maintain up-to-date records, and automatically generate new customer profiles for each order placed, streamlining operations and reducing manual data entry.Customer Transparency and Support: Customers can view their appointments, job statuses, and invoice history in the Contractor Commerce Shop Account Section/Customer Portal, fostering transparency and trust.About Contractor Commerce:Contractor Commerce is the pioneer and industry leader in providing e-commerce services for contractors. Offering plug-and-play online stores for home service companies, Contractor Commerce helps businesses grow their sales and serve customers with convenience and transparent pricing. By enabling service providers to streamline operations and enhance customer service, Contractor Commerce continues to lead and transform the home service industry.

