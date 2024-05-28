Business Reporter: Making B2B Payments Resilient To Fraud And Cyber-Attacks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A new AI-enabled plug-and-play solution that accommodates existing business processes

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Shai Gabay, co-founder and CEO of Trustmi talks about how the company's easy-to-use plug-and-play solution can help businesses manage the risks of their B2B payments through automation. Compared to B2C, payments between businesses are still rather manual, which exposes them to human error, inside threat and cyber-attacks. This is partly due to the fact that business leaders often feel overwhelmed by the complexities and pitfalls of automating their payment systems.Trustmi eliminates the pain points that manual B2B payments present by first connecting the entire data flow from emails to the onboarding of suppliers to procurement. Then, its system applies AI to capture the digital trail of each vendor to create a baseline that determines which activities and behaviours are legitimate and which are not.What makes the deployment of Trustmi's solution effortless is that it doesn't require the business to change any of its processes but will accommodate existing technologies and workflows, as well as established payment cycles. With the introduction of a traffic light system, those making the payment will get a red light if the payment mustn't go through as it's fraudulent, yellow light if some aspects of the payment raise suspicion or green if it's safe.Measuring the success of deploying Trustmi's B2B payment solution is straightforward via checking the positive impact it makes on the bottom line or how it reduces the time a payment takes.To learn more about how Trustmi's solution reduces the risk of fraud and cyber-attacks, watch the video .About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Independent, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About TrustmiCyber-security fintech company Trustmi offers an intuitive, end-to-end B2B payment solution that helps businesses protect their bottom line by eliminating losses from cyberattacks, internal collusion and human error, ensuring payments go to the right place.

