Visme Launches Form Builder Proven To Drive A 40% Lift In Lead Conversions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

All-in-one visual content creation platform, introduces Visme Forms, a groundbreaking tool proven to drive three times more conversions from organic traffic.

WASHINGTON, D.C, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Visme, a leading visual content creation platform with over 27+ million users worldwide, announces the launch of Visme Forms , a new addition to its suite of tools.Visme Forms offers an all-in-one solution that simplifies the process by providing a no-code form builder that is both powerful and intuitive. With Visme Forms, creating engaging forms that attract valuable leads has never been easier.This patent pending form builder sets itself apart with its unique approach to form design by using interactive 3D characters that grab attention and set your brand apart. Visme's interactive Forms have increased lead conversion rates by up to 40% and reduced the estimated cost per acquisition by up to 28% compared to traditional static formsThis offers businesses, content creators and entrepreneurs a competitive edge to set their offers apart and puts them at a greater advantage in increasing leads. Visme Forms can easily be differentiated from other form builders due to its interactive and stylish animation."At Visme, we strive to empower businesses and marketers with innovative tools to enhance their visual communication and lead generation strategies," said Payman Taei, Founder and CEO of Visme. "With Visme Forms, we're excited to offer a solution that simplifies form creation, elevates the user experience, and boosts conversion rates."Without a designer or developer, users can create various types of forms ranging from lead generation forms, contact forms, registration forms, email collecting forms, newsletter sign-up forms, lead magnets, or event registration forms. Each can be designed with Visme Forms in minutes rather than hours without sacrificing quality design.Key features of Visme Forms include:* Customizable Templates: A wide range of customizable templates are available, allowing users to create stunning forms that align with their brand and messaging.* Responsive Design: Visme Forms are fully responsive, ensuring an optimal viewing experience across all devices, including mobile and tablet.* Easy Integration: Seamlessly integrate Visme Forms with your existing marketing tools and platforms for a streamlined workflow.* Multiple Publishing Options: Publish your form designs with a link or QR code, or embed them on your website using an automatically generated HTML code.* Detailed Analytics: Gain valuable insights with detailed form analytics, helping you understand your audience and optimize your forms for better performance.Visme Forms integrates seamlessly with Visme's full suite of visual design tools, enabling users to easily create captivating lead magnets, gated content, and other visual content. Users can access Visme's Brand Kit to standardize brand design guidelines and maintain brand identity and integrity across content types.Visme Forms also integrates with platforms like Hubspot, Salesforce, MailChimp, and Zapier, to name a few, for a 360-degree approach when launching their forms for lead generation.

Victoria Taylor

Visme

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok