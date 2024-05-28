Olympic Gold Medalist & Cannabis Advocate Ross Rebagliati Hosts The Canadian Potcast With Everything Podcasts & Ripco

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ross Rebagliati

Best Interview Podcast Winner- 2024 Quill Podcast Awards

Best News Podcast Winner- 2024 Quill Podcast Awards

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Calgary-based cannabis products manufacturer Ripco is excited to announce a partnership with Everything Podcasts to join the successful podcast series, The Canadian Potcast. The series will now feature Olympic Gold Medalist and champion for cannabis Ross Rebagliati , as the host.“We are very excited to be working with Everything Podcasts and are thrilled that Ross will be hosting the show. He is a true pioneer in cannabis advocacy and has been in the trenches working to remove cannabis stigma. His deep understanding of this industry, his incredible global stage experiences, and easy style will definitely amp up the listener's experience,” said Shawn Ripley, founder of Ripco.Jennifer Smith, CEO of Everything Podcasts, shared her enthusiasm for the collaboration:“We are honored to join forces with Ripco on The Canadian Potcast and work with Ross Rebagliati, a figure who truly embodies the spirit of cannabis advocacy. With Ripco's support and Ross's expertise, we are confident that this series will reach new heights. The partnership further enables Everything Podcasts to continue its mission of producing high-quality content that resonates with audiences and drives meaningful conversations around important topics.About Ripco:Ripco is a Calgary-based manufacturer of cannabis products, committed to innovation and quality.About Everything Podcasts:Launched in 2019, Everything Podcasts delivers innovative, creative, and world-class audio production and global distribution. It features strategic planning infused by research, and partnerships designed to launch, grow, and accelerate the expansion of content across multiple platforms. Everything Podcasts is a division of Pattison Media, a world-class podcast production and media company dedicated to enabling businesses to harness the power of podcasting for communication, engagement, and growth. Everything Podcasts offers comprehensive podcasting solutions and strategies that empower brands to connect with their audience in a meaningful and memorable way. Led by Founder & CEO Jennifer Smith, and fueled by their team of passionate storytellers and award-winning media experts, Everything Podcasts brings innovation and expertise to a new media frontier.Everything Podcasts is also the recipient of numerous accolades including 2023's Quill Award for Best Podcast Agency, Most Creative Branded Podcast - Ideas of Order by California Closets, and Best B2B Branded Podcast – Beyond by KPMG.For media inquiries, please contact:Coldwater Communications | ...Ripco Processing:Shawn Ripley | ...

Everything Podcasts Brand Story