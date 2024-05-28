(MENAFN) In a sharp rebuke to NATO's recent statements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has accused the military bloc of escalating tensions and engaging in what he termed as "wartime ecstasy." Peskov's remarks came in response to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's advocacy for the removal of restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weaponry.



Speaking to the Izvestia newspaper, Peskov emphasized that Stoltenberg's comments represent the official stance of the entire United States-led NATO bloc, signaling Russia's intent to respond accordingly. He criticized NATO for what he perceived as increasing warlike rhetoric and accused the alliance of entering into a direct confrontation with Russia.



Peskov noted the contradiction in Stoltenberg's subsequent remarks, in which he asserted that NATO "will not become part of the conflict" while advocating for the lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western-supplied weapons against Russia. Peskov argued that NATO's actions have effectively made the alliance a party to the hostilities.



Stoltenberg's call for allies to consider lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of donated weapons against Russia has further fueled tensions between NATO and Russia. The Kremlin's response underscores the growing rift between the two sides and the challenges of finding a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict.



As NATO continues to navigate its role in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the Kremlin's accusations of wartime rhetoric and escalation highlight the complexities of the situation and the potential for further destabilization in the region.

