Germany declines Ukrainian request for NATO missile shield

(MENAFN) Germany has voiced opposition to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's call for a NATO "missile shield" over Ukraine, deeming it as a step that could exacerbate the conflict in the region. German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit emphasized that such involvement in the conflict is not in Germany's interests.



Zelensky's request, made in an interview with the New York Times, proposed NATO shooting down Russian missiles from Ukrainian territory, akin to actions taken by the United States and United Kingdom against Iranian missiles aimed at Israel. However, both Hebestreit and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg have rejected the notion of direct involvement in the conflict, asserting that NATO will not become a party to the ongoing hostilities.



Stoltenberg has instead suggested considering other requests from Zelensky, such as lifting restrictions on the use of NATO-provided weapons on what is considered Russian soil. While some NATO members have expressed reservations about this proposal, discussions on potential responses to Ukrainian requests continue.



In response to queries regarding assurances from Kiev regarding the use of German-supplied weapons, Hebestreit declined to comment, citing confidentiality agreements. The reluctance to discuss such arrangements highlights the delicate diplomatic negotiations taking place amidst escalating tensions in the region.



Germany's stance underscores the country's commitment to avoiding direct involvement in the conflict while seeking diplomatic solutions to de-escalate tensions between Ukraine and Russia. As discussions within NATO and with Ukrainian officials persist, finding a balance between supporting Ukraine's security concerns and preventing further escalation remains a top priority for Germany and its allies.

MENAFN28052024000045015687ID1108264843