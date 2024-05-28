Japan To Stay On Guard Over N. Korea's Another Rocket Launch

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 28 (KUNA) -- Japan will remain on alert over North Korea's another possible launch of satellite-carrying rocket, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Tuesday, following Pyongyang's failed launch of a projectile on Monday evening.

"The launched object disappeared over the Yellow Sea a few minutes later, and we assume that no object was placed into space," Kihara told a press briefing.

"The details of the launch are currently being analyzed between Japan and the US, but considering all the information obtained so far, we recognize that yesterday's launch was an attempt to launch a satellite, which failed," Kihara said.

The minister stressed that the latest launch violates the relevant UN Security Council resolutions that prohibit any launch by North Korea using ballistic missile technology, even the launch was intended for satellite deployment.

"It is a serious issue concerning the safety of our people. The ministry will continue to closely cooperate with the US, South Korea, and other countries in collecting and analyzing necessary information, and will devote all efforts to vigilance and surveillance," Kihara noted.

Earlier in the day, the North said Monday's attempt to launch a new rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite ended in failure due to the midair explosion of the rocket during the first-stage flight, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Pyonygang has notified Japan that it was planning to launch a satellite sometime between May 27 and June three. (end)

