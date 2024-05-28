Kuwait PM Congratulates Nepal On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah on Tuesday sent a cable of congratulations to the President of Nepal Ram Chandra Poudel on the occasion of his country's national day. (pickup previous) sm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.