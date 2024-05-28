               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait FM Receives Italian Amb., Discusses Bilateral Relations


5/28/2024 5:14:22 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received Italian Ambassador to Kuwait Lorenzo Morini on Tuesday, discussing and reviewing bilateral relations and ways to enrich them through various aspects. (end)
