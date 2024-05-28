UAE Leader Sheikh Mohamed lands in South Korea on state trip

(MENAFN) Leader Sheikh Mohamed arrived in South Korea for a two-day state visit, with his presidential flight escorted by military aircraft upon entering South Korean airspace on Tuesday morning.



“Today, I arrived in Seoul, where I will join Leader Yoon Suk Yeol in discussing ways to advance the Special Strategic Partnership between the UAE and Republic of Korea,” Sheikh Mohamed said in a post on X.



“Through economic partnership and close people-to-people ties, our nations are determined to achieve further progress that benefits all.”



“I think the primary purpose of Sheikh Mohamed's visit to South Korea and China is to enhance its access to their advanced technologies,” Shigeto Kondo, a senior researcher at the Jime Centre in Japan's Institute of Energy Economics, shared his insights with a news agency based in the UAE.



“Various industries are developing in these two East Asian countries, including energy-related ones, and I believe he is seeking technology transfers to his country.”



In January of the previous year, Mr. Yoon was received by Sheikh Mohamed in Abu Dhabi, marking the commencement of his four-day visit to the Emirates.



Accompanied by first lady Kim Keon-hee, they participated in an official reception ceremony at Qasr Al Watan. Throughout his visit, discussions revolved around various topics including nuclear energy, climate change, health, smart agriculture, the space sector, and culture.

