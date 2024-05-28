Kuwait Amir Inaugurates On Wed. Al-Zour Refinery Operation's Official Opening

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will attend and inaugurate the official opening of Al-Zour refinery operations at 10:30 am local-time on Wednesday, May 19, in Al-Zour petroleum complex. (end) tab

