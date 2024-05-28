Spain Recognizes State Of Palestine In Landmark Decision

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, May 28 (KUNA) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Tuesday that the cabinet would recognize State of Palestinian, saying it is a historic decision that is compliant with relevant United Nations (UN) resolutions, but not directed at anyone.

"This is a historic decision that has a single goal, and that is to help Israelis and Palestinians achieve peace," Sanchez told reporters at the prime minister's palace in Madrid.

He said the cabinet's expected approval of the decision is a "historic" event, restating that State of Palestine is the Palestinian people's legitimate right and a core perquisite for regional security and stability.

Sanchez said the government's decision was aligned with UN Security Council resolutions 242 and 338, which set guidelines for a land-for-peace formula as well as Spain's position within the European Union (EU).

"The recognition of Palestine is not against anyone," the Spanish prime minister said, adding that his country would not recognize changes in the 1967 borders.

Ireland and Norway are also expected to make their official recognition of State of Palestinian later in the day. (end)

