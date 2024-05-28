German army officer sentenced over spying for Russia

(MENAFN) In a high-profile case that has captured national attention, a German army captain has been convicted of spying for Russia and sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a Dusseldorf court. Identified only as Thomas H., the 54-year-old military officer pleaded guilty to acting as a secret agent and divulging sensitive documents, marking a significant breach of national security.



The court heard that Thomas H. had contacted the Russian consulate in Bonn in May 2023, expressing concerns about the escalating conflict between Moscow and Kiev and the potential for a global nuclear war. At the time, he was employed by the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support.



Driven by his fears and reportedly suffering from severe burnout and the side effects of a Covid-19 vaccination, Thomas H. provided the consulate with internal documents and offered further cooperation with Russian intelligence. However, his activities were uncovered, and he was arrested in August of the same year.



During his trial, Thomas H. expressed remorse for his actions, describing them as "the biggest mess" of his life. He attributed his transgressions to a combination of nuclear war fears, burnout, and overwork.



Despite his cooperation with investigators and the acknowledgment of his health issues by the court, Thomas H. received a substantial prison sentence for his espionage activities. The case underscores the complexities surrounding national security and the impact of personal factors such as health and mental well-being on individuals' actions.

MENAFN28052024000045015687ID1108264815