Chelsea holds discussions to hire Enzo Maresca as new manager

(MENAFN) Chelsea is reportedly in discussions to appoint Enzo Maresca, currently with Leicester City, as their new manager. Maresca, who served as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City until last year, played a pivotal role in Leicester's immediate return to the Premier League following their relegation last season.



Following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino after just one season, the Chelsea hierarchy is on the lookout for his successor. Maresca's tactical approach has reportedly caught the eye of the Chelsea board, prompting them to seek permission from Leicester to directly engage with him, as per Sky Sports.



Reports suggest that Leicester would demand £8-10 million in compensation for releasing Maresca. Additionally, it is believed that Maresca's familiarity with the squad dynamics would seamlessly integrate him into Chelsea's structure.



Maresca's tenure as Guardiola's assistant is viewed positively, with Chelsea board members drawing parallels to the successful rebuilding undertaken by Mikel Arteta, another former Guardiola assistant, at Arsenal after departing Manchester City.



As reported by a US-based news agency, "Chelsea believe they are building an elite structure and hope that a hands-on, tactically proficient coach can get the best out of their expensively assembled squad".



Thomas Frank of Brentford and Kieran McKenna, who guided Ipswich Town to promotion behind Leicester City, have also emerged as potential candidates for the vacant position.

MENAFN28052024000045015839ID1108264814