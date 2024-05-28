Cristiano Ronaldo sets new scoring record in Saudi Pro League Finale

(MENAFN) Despite missing out on the Saudi Pro League title, Cristiano Ronaldo concluded the season on a high note, setting a new goalscoring record. The 39-year-old Portuguese superstar netted twice in Al Nassr's 4-2 victory over Al Ittihad on Monday, bringing his league tally to an impressive 35 goals, surpassing the previous record set in 2019 by Abderrazak Hamdallah.



Ronaldo's remarkable performance saw him score in the final seconds of the first half, skillfully controlling a long pass from Mohammed Al Fatil before slotting home a precise low shot from the left side of the area. His second goal, a powerful header from a corner delivered by Marcelo Brozovic, sealed his record-breaking achievement with 21 minutes remaining. Subsequently, Ronaldo received a standing ovation from the home fans as he was substituted off the field five minutes later.



Reflecting on his accomplishment, Ronaldo took to Instagram, stating, "I don't follow the records, the records follow me," showcasing his confidence and prowess on the field. This season has been eventful for Ronaldo, featuring four hat-tricks and one red card, as well as a suspension for an incident involving an obscene gesture aimed at Al Shabab fans chanting Lionel Messi's name, his longtime rival.

MENAFN28052024000045015839ID1108264812