Hungary clarifies why it cannot back recent Russia sanctions

(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has announced that Hungary will not support the European Union's proposed 14th package of sanctions against Russia, citing conflicts with Hungary's own interests. Additionally, Szijjarto affirmed Hungary's commitment to blocking a significant EUR6.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine, despite facing criticism from fellow European Union foreign ministers.



Szijjarto made these statements during a press conference following a ministerial meeting in Brussels, where tensions over the proposed sanctions and military aid were palpable. Despite facing opposition from some European Union counterparts, including Germany, Lithuania, Ireland, and Poland, Szijjarto remained steadfast in Hungary's position.



The Foreign Minister emphasized Hungary's dedication to promoting peace and preventing further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. He argued that allocating additional funds for arms shipments to Ukraine would not contribute to achieving these objectives.



In regard to the proposed sanctions against Russia, Szijjarto reiterated Hungary's opposition, highlighting concerns that the new restrictions would adversely affect the country's energy sector, among other interests.



Szijjarto's stance underscores Hungary's insistence on prioritizing its own national interests in diplomatic matters, even in the face of pressure from European Union allies. As debates over European Union policies towards Russia and Ukraine continue, Hungary's position adds a layer of complexity to the union's efforts to address the ongoing crisis in Eastern Europe.

MENAFN28052024000045015687ID1108264802