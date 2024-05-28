Chery UAE Demonstrates Pioneering EV Technologies At EVIS 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Exhibiting the Innovative and Sustainable TIGGO 8 PHEV

Dubai, UAE – May 28, 2024 – Chery UAE, in partnership with AWR Motors, proudly participated in the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) 2024, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from May 20-22. Involvement in this regular event highlights Chery's growing presence in the UAE's electric vehicle sector during its inaugural year.

At EVIS 2024, Chery UAE made a notable impression with its dedicated stand, highlighting the latest advancements in electric vehicle technology. The event featured an exclusive display of the TIGGO 8 PRO Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV), which attracted considerable interest from attendees.

This model can travel up to 1000 km, utilizing both the fuel engine and the electric motor functioning together, showcasing its dual performance capability and environmental consciousness. Equipped with a 3DHT powertrain, it boasts features such as a 540-degree HD camera, voice control, and massage seats, perfectly aligning with its luxury ethos.



In addition to this, the event public was invited to interact with the attention-grabbing Chery O-Universe ecosystem, featuring a robot shaking hands with people, jumping and flipping, causing some excitement around the stand and fitting in with the event's innovation ethos. The high-tech nature of the Chery line is something the brand is keen to emphasize.

Zaher Sabbagh, Director of Chery UAE, was interviewed by EVIS as part of an industry leader video series. In it, he delved into the company's vision for the future of electric vehicles and its ongoing endeavours to support the UAE's sustainability objectives. This engagement served as a platform for Chery UAE to spotlight its technological innovations and strategic trajectory within the EV market.

Chery UAE's participation in EVIS 2024 underscores its commitment to contributing to the UAE's ambitious electric vehicle goals to resonate with the population's lifestyle and values. The company's inaugural showroom in Sharjah has already established a precedent for its dedication to offering high-quality, eco-friendly vehicles to the satisfaction of the region.

EVIS 2024 provided an ideal platform for Chery UAE to engage with key stakeholders, industry experts, and the wider community, presenting its latest products and technological innovations. The summit's focus on sustainable mobility aligns seamlessly with the company's mission to spearhead the electric vehicle revolution.