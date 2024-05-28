Acer Announces Its First Copilot+ PC, The Swift 14 AI Laptop

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Powered by Snapdragon X Series Platforms, the Swift 14 AI ushers in a new AI era with brand new experiences

Powered by Snapdragon® X Series platforms[[i]] with an integrated NPU that delivers 45 Trillions of Operations Per Second (TOPS), Acer's Swift 14 AI is supercharged to deliver a quantum leap in performance, all-day battery life, and new AI experiences The Swift 14 AI supports next-generation AI features in Windows 11; Recall, Cocreator, Live Captions, new Windows Studio Effects and Auto Super Resolution, placing it among the most powerful, intelligent, and power-efficient laptops in its class of Windows devices

Dubai, UAE (May 28, 2024) Acer today launched its first Copilot+ PC with the Swift 14 AI laptop, in collaboration with Microsoft and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., ushering in a new AI era with brand new user experiences and AI capabilities on Windows 11. The Swift 14 AI has multiple device models, powered by Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus platforms[1], and both feature one of the world's fastest NPUs for laptops to enable on-device AI processing. Users can streamline everyday tasks with smarter PC functions and tackle complex workloads more effectively.

“Engineered for AI from the inside out, the Swift 14 AI is the first among many Acer Copilot+ PCs to come,” said Jerry Kao, COO, Acer Inc.“These next-generation AI PCs see significant leaps in AI processing power, unlocking brand new experiences that we know users will love.”

“It's exciting to collaborate with Acer to bring AI technology to its Windows PC range of devices from sleek ultrabooks to powerful gaming rigs. Our collaboration has been crucial in delivering productive and secure PCs that cater to a broad spectrum of customers while also balancing style and performance with affordability, making technology accessible to a wider audience while also focusing on sustainability. With Acer's launch of its Copilot+ PC, the Swift 14 AI laptop, we will bring new AI experiences to life for customers, taking advantage of on-device and cloud AI to empower individuals and organizations to achieve more,” states Mark Linton, VP Device Partner Sales, Microsoft Corp.

'The Swift 14 AI is a remarkable device that demonstrates the power, performance and intelligence capabilities of the Snapdragon X Elite platform,” said Kedar Kondap, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Compute & Gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.“Powered by the world's fastest NPU for laptops and high-performance CPU cores, the Swift 14 AI delivers groundbreaking AI, enhanced productivity and creativity, making Acer's new device a game-changer in the world of AI-enabled laptops.”

Snapdragon X Series Platforms: Powering the Next-Generation AI PCs

The Snapdragon® X Series processors are built for AI and are designed to be among the most powerful, intelligent, and power efficient processors created for Windows in its class today. The new Acer Swift 14 AI, powered by Snapdragon X Elite[1], features 12 high-performance CPU cores[1] on a 4nm process node, integrated Qualcomm AdrenoTM GPU

of 3.8 TFLOPS, and Qualcomm HexagonTM NPU capable of 45 TOPS. It is also equipped with up to 32 GB LPDDR5X-8533 memory and up to 1 TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD to enhance system performance and navigate demanding multi-tasking workloads across productivity, creativity, and immersive entertainment scenarios without sacrificing power. Paired with the hundreds of premium apps that are optimized for Arm-compatible architecture, Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors enable user experiences that run smoothly and efficiently.

A New AI Era Begins with Copilot+ PCs

The new Swift 14 AI has been optimized with powerful AI, unlocking new productivity, creativity, and communication experiences.

With Recall[[ii]], users can easily find anything they have seen on their PC by simply describing the clues they remember. With an explorable timeline, users can easily scroll across time to get back to apps, documents, or messages they previously used. Live Captions[2,[iii]] with live translations provides automatic speech captions and conducts translations in real-time of any live or pre-recorded video from 44 languages into English.

To spark imagination and creative abilities, visual or written prompts can now be used to co-create AI images and texts on the device with Cocreator[2,3]. Auto Super Resolution[2] automatically upscales graphics resolution and frame refresh rates of games in real-time to deliver the visuals players crave without taking a hit on performance. For those who always want to look and sound their best while better engaging their audience in video calls, Windows Studio Effects[2,3] helps to automatically improve lighting conditions and cancel out unwanted noise. It can also be used to activate three artistic filters on any video platform via Quick settings, allowing users to express themselves in new and creative ways during video calls. And Copilot, the everyday AI companion, is accessible via a single click of the dedicated Copilot key.

Premium Design and Features

As a reflection of its modern capabilities and usability, the Swift 14 AI sports a refined Copilot+ PC-exclusive design, highlighted by a unique AI icon stamped on the cover of the thin-and-light chassis and an Activity Indicator on the touchpad that illuminates when the device or Copilot is activated. The laptop features a 14.5-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and support for 100% sRGB color gamut. It is available with edge-to-edge touchscreen options and comes with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Certification 2.0[1] to help minimize the effects of harmful blue light without sacrificing color accuracy. A 180-degree hinge design provides the flexibility of a different user mode and enables easy opening of the aluminum cover with one hand.

A 1440p QHD IR webcam with a triple microphone array[1] and privacy shutter supports Acer's suite of AI-boosted conferencing tools in Acer PurifiedViewTM 2.0 and Acer PurifiedVoiceTM 2.0 to ensure users always look and sound their best. These can be swiftly calibrated thanks to Acer QuickPanel which intuitively appears when the device's webcam or microphone has been switched on. A dedicated key directs users to the Red Dot Design Award-winning AcerSenseTM app for device management and a library of AI features available on the device through the Experience Zone.

This Copilot+ PC comes with Windows Hello that supports biometric and facial recognition login for quick and secure access. Sustainability remains a vital pillar for Acer's next-generation products, with the Swift 14 AI utilizing PCR plastic in the device, shipping with 100% recyclable packaging, and receiving the EPEAT Gold certification for its compliance with the highest EPEAT criteria. The device also boasts Wi-Fi 7 and BluetoothTM 5.4 connectivity to deliver speeds of up to 5.8 Gbps and low network latency of under 2 ms, plus a host of generous port selections including two USB Type-C and two USB 3.2 Type-A ports for added flexibility.



