Q1 2024 export unit value index declines by 5.93 percent

(MENAFN) The Quarterly Export Unit Value Index (EXUVI) for the first quarter of 2024 exhibited a 5.93 percent decline compared to the previous quarter (Q4-2023), and a significant 21.54 percent decrease versus Q1 of 2023.



Released by the National Planning Council Classification Index (SITC4), the EXUVI categorizes data into 10 main groups comprising 56 commodities, providing insights into changes in the unit value of export goods and reflecting the economic status of the country.



The top three groups, accounting for approximately 99.5 percent of the EXUVI basket, were dominated by "Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials" with a relative weight of 88.77 percent, followed by "Chemicals and related products, n.e.s" at 8.04 percent, and "Manufactured goods classified chiefly by material" at 2.63 percent.



Quarter-on-quarter analysis of EXUVI for Q1 2024 compared to Q4-2023 revealed decreases across several sectors, including a notable 6.69 percent decline in "Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials", followed by a 2.74 percent drop in "Machinery and transport equipment", and decreases in "Food and live animals" by 1.48 percent, and "Miscellaneous manufactured articles" by 0.81 percent.



However, some sectors experienced an increase during this period, notably "Manufactured goods classified chiefly by material" with a 2.49 percent rise, "Beverages and Tobacco" increasing by 0.82 percent, and "Chemicals and related products" with a marginal 0.12 percent uptick.



Several groups remained unchanged during this quarter, including "Crude materials, inedible, except fuels", "Animal and vegetable oils, fats and waxes", and "Commodities and transactions not classified elsewhere in SITC".

