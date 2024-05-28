Netanyahu faces storm of war crimes accusations

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is confronting a series of challenges that could significantly impact his political standing and Israel's international relations. Recent developments, including calls for his arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC) and shifts in Western countries' policies towards Israel, have intensified scrutiny on his leadership.



The Prosecutor of the ICC, Karim Khan, has requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, among others, alleging their involvement in war crimes during clashes between Hamas and Israel. Accusations include the use of starvation as a method of warfare and attacks on civilians, sparking condemnation from Israel and its allies, notably the United States.



Moreover, several European countries, including Spain, Ireland, and Norway, are set to recognize the State of Palestine, signaling a shift away from previous staunch support for Israel. This diplomatic move aligns with previous actions taken by some Global South countries, such as South Africa, which filed a complaint against Israel for alleged genocide in Gaza.



These developments have created a storm of controversy around Netanyahu's leadership and Israel's policies. While Netanyahu has weathered similar challenges in the past, the current situation presents new complexities and uncertainties. The outcome of these challenges remains uncertain, but they have the potential to significantly impact both Netanyahu's political future and Israel's diplomatic standing on the global stage.

