WHO optimistic on global pandemic treaty

(MENAFN) Amidst ongoing negotiations for a global pandemic accord, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has expressed confidence that a consensus can still be achieved despite recent setbacks. For over two years, representatives from the WHO's 194 member states have been engaged in discussions to draft a treaty outlining new pandemic response regulations in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis, which has claimed an estimated 13 million lives since 2019.



Addressing the World Health Assembly, Tedros acknowledged the challenges faced in reaching an agreement ahead of the assembly meeting. Despite the failure to produce a draft deal for formal approval, Tedros emphasized the collective determination to overcome obstacles and reach a mutually beneficial agreement.



Tedros conveyed his belief that where there is a will, there is a way, expressing confidence in the ability of member states to come together and finalize a comprehensive pandemic treaty. He reassured the assembly of the common commitment among nations to achieve this goal.



The WHO was tasked by member nations in 2021 to facilitate discussions for a pandemic agreement, with envoys working diligently in recent weeks to formulate a draft document before a self-imposed deadline. However, media reports have highlighted the challenges faced by negotiators, including divisions on key issues and concerns over potential infringement on national sovereignty.



Despite these obstacles, Tedros remains optimistic about the prospects of reaching a consensus, underscoring the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation among member states to address global health challenges effectively. As negotiations continue, the WHO director's unwavering confidence signals a commitment to fostering international collaboration in pandemic preparedness and response efforts.

