(MENAFN) Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has condemned NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, labeling him as a "dangerous gentleman" for advocating the possibility of Kiev striking targets within Russia using Western-supplied weapons. Salvini has expressed grave concerns, warning that such actions could precipitate a catastrophic global conflict.



Stoltenberg's proposal has stirred controversy, as he has been urging Western donors to permit Ukraine to use longer-range weapons against targets on Russian soil. These weapons were reportedly provided to Ukraine with the condition that they would only be utilized within territory claimed by Kiev, aiming to prevent further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.



However, Salvini, in response to Stoltenberg's remarks, has criticized them as "dangerous and reckless," emphasizing the potential consequences of discussing the prospect of a third world war and Western weapons being employed to strike inside Russia.



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other senior officials have echoed Salvini's sentiments, rejecting Stoltenberg's public calls for a policy change. Meloni has emphasized the need for greater caution in international discourse and decision-making.



Salvini further emphasized his disapproval of Stoltenberg's statements during an election rally, asserting that the NATO chief does not represent the sentiments of the Italian people.



The controversy surrounding Stoltenberg's proposal has garnered attention internationally, with Moscow reacting sharply to the NATO chief's call for attacks deeper inside Russian territory. As tensions continue to mount, Salvini's remarks underscore Italy's stance on the importance of diplomatic dialogue and caution in navigating the complexities of international relations.

