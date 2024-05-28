Singapore shipping firm achieves first bio-methanol refuelling of container ship

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking move for the maritime industry, a Singapore-based shipping firm, X-Press Feeders, successfully executed the world's first simultaneous refuelling of a container ship with bio-methanol while loading cargo in port on Monday. According to Shmuel Yoskovitz, the CEO of X-Press Feeders, this innovative approach accelerates a vessel's turnaround time significantly.



Simultaneous loading and refuelling enable ships to optimize their operational efficiency. With the additional time gained, vessels can adopt a slower sailing pace, thereby reducing fuel consumption and subsequently lowering costs and emissions. Given that global maritime transport contributes to approximately 2.89 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions, as per data from the International Maritime Organization, this milestone holds significant promise for mitigating environmental impact.



Francis Goh, the Chief Operating Officer of X-Press Feeders, hailed the achievement as a major advancement for both the company and the maritime sector at large. He highlighted that this simultaneous port refuelling with green methanol marks a pivotal moment in the industry's transition towards sustainability.



Green methanol, also known as bio-methanol, is produced from waste carbon dioxide (CO2) and "green hydrogen," generated through the use of renewable energy to split water molecules. Compared to conventional marine fuels, green methanol offers a substantially lower carbon footprint, with potential emissions reductions of up to 65 percent, according to X-Press Feeders.



This pioneering initiative underscores X-Press Feeders' commitment to driving innovation and sustainability within the maritime domain, setting a precedent for eco-friendly practices and paving the way for a greener future in global shipping.

