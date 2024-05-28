Poland implements movement limitations on Russian diplomats

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of tensions between Poland and Russia, the Polish government has announced strict movement restrictions on Russian diplomatic personnel stationed within its borders. Russian diplomats will now be confined to the provinces where they are posted, a move Warsaw attributes to Moscow's alleged involvement in what it terms a "hybrid war" against the European Union and Poland.



Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski made the announcement following an European Union ministerial meeting in Brussels, citing evidence of Russian state involvement in authorizing sabotage activities, including within Polish territory. The decision, affecting Russian diplomatic missions in Warsaw, Krakow, Gdansk, and Poznan, underscores Poland's determination to address what it perceives as a threat to its national security and sovereignty.



Sikorski's statement reflects broader accusations by Warsaw of Russian plots targeting commercial facilities not only in Poland but also in neighboring countries such as Lithuania, Latvia, and Sweden. Despite lacking concrete evidence, Polish authorities have asserted their belief in Moscow's involvement in destabilizing activities across Europe.



Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk recently revealed that nine individuals, including nationals of Ukraine, Belarus, and Poland, have been arrested on suspicion of carrying out sabotage acts on behalf of Russia. These allegations include assaults, arson, and attempted arson targeting establishments such as a paint factory in Wroclaw and an Ikea store in Lithuania.



The latest developments come amidst a backdrop of heightened tensions between Russia and Western countries, particularly over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. With Poland's new government maintaining its predecessor's stance of staunch support for Ukraine, the implementation of movement restrictions on Russian diplomats underscores the deepening rift between Warsaw and Moscow. As diplomatic tensions continue to simmer, the implications for regional security and stability remain a cause for concern.

