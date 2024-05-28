ECB commands banks to leave Russia

(MENAFN) In a significant move reflecting the escalating tensions between Russia and Western powers, a senior official at the European Central Bank (ECB) has called upon Italian banks with operations in Russia to disengage from their ventures in the country. The call comes amidst mounting concerns over the prospect of stricter United States sanctions targeting Moscow in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



Among the institutions specifically targeted by this call to action is Italy’s UniCredit, which currently holds the second-largest exposure to the Russian market among European Union-based banks, trailing only behind Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI). Additionally, Intesa Sanpaolo, another prominent Italian lender, has been actively seeking to divest its business interests in Russia.



Speaking at a press conference following a G7 finance meeting in Italy, ECB policymaker Fabio Panetta emphasized the imperative for banks to exit their Russian operations, citing both practical challenges and reputational risks associated with maintaining business ties in the country. Panetta, who also serves as the governor of the Bank of Italy, underscored the gravity of the situation amidst growing international scrutiny over Russia’s actions.



The G7 Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors' meeting in the picturesque Italian town of Stresa featured prominent figures such as United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. In an interview with Reuters, Yellen reiterated concerns about the mounting risks faced by European banks operating in Russia, hinting at the possibility of stricter secondary sanctions targeting financial institutions engaged in Russian dealings.



The looming threat of a potential crackdown by the United States has reportedly spurred the ECB into action, intensifying pressure on European financial entities still maintaining a presence in Russia. While sanctions related to banking activities in Russia have not yet been enforced, the prevailing atmosphere of uncertainty and heightened geopolitical tensions underscores the urgency for banks to reassess their exposure to the Russian market and take appropriate measures to mitigate risks.

