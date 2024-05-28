Russian ruble surges to five-month high

(MENAFN) In a notable financial development, the Russian ruble has demonstrated significant strength against major currencies, marking its highest level against the US dollar since late January. According to trading data from the Moscow Exchange (MOEX), the ruble reached 88.4 to the dollar as of 8:30 am GMT, indicating a noteworthy appreciation in value. Similarly, the ruble also experienced gains against the euro, trading at around 96, a level not seen in five months.



Analysts attribute this recent surge in the ruble's value to several key factors. Firstly, there has been an uptick in foreign currency sales by exporters, driven by impending ruble-denominated dividend payments and tax obligations. This increased demand for rubles has contributed to the currency's strengthening trajectory.



Furthermore, market sentiment has been influenced by expectations regarding the Central Bank's monetary policy stance. The Bank has maintained a tight monetary policy since December, holding the key interest rate steady at 16 percent. This decision aims to curb inflation, which currently stands at nearly double the target level. Speculation regarding a potential interest rate hike later this year has bolstered confidence in the ruble, with Deputy Head of the Central Bank, Aleksey Zabotkin, hinting at such a possibility during a recent announcement.



Additionally, analysts point to the delayed impact of Russia's substantial trade surplus in March, which amounted to USD18.8 billion. This surplus, the highest recorded since January 2022, has had a ripple effect on the ruble's strength, contributing to its recent performance in the currency markets.



The confluence of these factors underscores the complex interplay of economic, monetary policy, and trade dynamics shaping the value of the Russian ruble. Amidst global economic uncertainties, the ruble's resilience and upward trajectory serve as a point of interest for investors and analysts alike, reflecting broader trends in Russia's financial landscape.

