Abu Dhabi: 3-Month-Old Baby On Ventilator Undergoes Complex Heart Surgery

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 12:53 PM

Last updated: Tue 28 May 2024, 12:56 PM

A three-month-old infant, named Silina, underwent a complex heart surgery in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC). Silina's condition was complex due to symptoms such as shortness, heart failure, and recurrent chest infections requiring mechanical ventilation.

Upon her arrival at SKMC, Silina weighed just 2.3kg and was unable to breathe without the aid of a ventilator. Her symptoms were further complicated by aspiration pneumonia due to choking while feeding, a factor that hindered her ability to gain weight.

She was repeatedly admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). Silina was diagnosed with Transitional Atrioventricular Canal, a complex congenital heart disease.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dr Antoine Girgius, Specialist Paediatric Cardiology, and Dr Aleksandr Omelchenko, Specialist Pediatric Cardiac Surgeon, led the surgical team to provide specialised care.

Silina's mother expressed her gratitude to the SKMC medical team saying: "Looking at Silina now, reflecting on the fact that she wouldn't be here if not for the high level of professionalism and expertise at SKMC, I know I made the right choice. I am beyond grateful to all the caregivers who went above and beyond to save my baby's life and return her to my arms, safe, sound, and thriving."

This medical feat was achieved by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

"Silina's condition was critical. Weighing just 2.3kg, her case presented a unique challenge. However, we were determined to provide her with the best care possible. The successful repair not only exceeded our expectations but also showcased the precision required for such delicate interventions on small infants," Dr Girgius said.

Dr Omelchenko talked about Silina's "fragile state and the complexity of her condition."

"The intricate nature of this procedure demanded a blend of surgical precision and innovative techniques tailored for her size. The successful outcome of the surgery is a testament to our team's expertise and the collaborative spirit at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City. This case reinforces our commitment to pushing the boundaries of paediatric cardiac care and offering new hope to families facing similar challenges," Dr Omelchenko added.

ALSO READ:

UAE: 8-month-old saved after choking on biscuit; doctors tell what parents can do

Dubai: Baby born at 24 weeks, weighing 700 grams survives after 3-month NICU stay