Decisimo, The No-Code Decision Engine For Fintechs And Insurtechs, Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DECISIMO's decision engine for FinTech and InsurTech is now SOC 2 Type 2 certified, ensuring robust data security and compliance.

Decisimo secures SOC 2 Type 2 certification, enhancing its no-code decision engine with robust data security, availability, and confidentiality measures.

- Martin CiklaminiLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Decisimo, a SaaS decision engine dedicated to simplifying the management of decision strategies through no-code solutions, proudly announces that it has achieved the SOC 2 Type 2 certification."Achieving the SOC 2 Type 2 certification underscores our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and operational reliability," said Martin Ciklamini, Founder and CEO of Decisimo. "This milestone demonstrates our dedication to providing secure, reliable decision intelligence services to our clients in the fintech and insurtech sectors."While SOC 2 Type 1 certification assesses the design of security processes at a specific point in time, SOC 2 Type 2 evaluates the effectiveness of these processes over an extended period. This provides a more comprehensive validation of Decisimo's ongoing commitment to security and operational excellence.The SOC 2 Type 2 certification focuses on three key trust service criteria: security, availability, and confidentiality. This rigorous standard confirms that Decisimo has implemented robust controls and processes to protect customer data, ensuring it remains secure and accessible at all times.Decisimo's platform integrates third-party alternative data and machine learning models for advanced fraud detection and precise credit assessments, enabling financial institutions to make accurate decisions in fraud management and creditworthiness assessments using alternative data sources.In addition to SOC 2 Type 2, Decisimo's ISO 27001 certification obtained in February 2024 further solidifies its commitment to data security and operational integrity. Decisimo's platform offers features such as easy integration with various data sources, rule sets, decision tables, and a drag-and-drop interface for defining decision flows, making it an ideal solution for fintech and insurtech companies looking to streamline their decision-making processes.About DecisimoFounded in 2020, Decisimo simplifies decision logic automation using no-code business rules , minimizing the need for technical expertise. The company's primary focus is on driving innovation in the fintech and insurtech sectors. Companies in financial services use Decisimo as an automatic underwriting system , antifraud rules engine, or scoring system. The platform supports integration with third-party data sources through REST APIs, enhancing decision-making with real-time data.With the SOC 2 Type 2 certification, Decisimo is well-positioned to continue its growth and expand its reach in the financial industry.

Martin Ciklamini

Decisimo Ltd

email us here