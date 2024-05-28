Trump depicts his rivals as ‘human scum’

(MENAFN) On Memorial Day, a day of remembrance for fallen American soldiers, former President Donald Trump launched a vehement attack on his political adversaries, calling them "human scum," as reported by AFP.



As Americans honored their war dead by visiting gravesites and gathering with loved ones, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to issue a scathing post about those he views as his opponents. His aggressive rhetoric targeted a variety of individuals, including judges overseeing civil and criminal cases against him. These cases involve accusations of fraud, attempts to overturn the presidential election results, and efforts to silence a celebrity.



In his post, Trump, who is leading in several polls as he prepares for a potential rematch against President Joe Biden in the upcoming November election, offered a provocative greeting: "Happy Memorial Day to all, including the human scumbag who is working so hard to destroy our once-great country."



Among those targeted in his tirade was a judge whom Trump called an "idiot." He also attacked former columnist E. Jean Carroll, who recently won a lawsuit against him, securing $88 million in damages for a sexual assault case.



In stark contrast to his combative message, Trump also shared a separate post featuring a photo of himself saluting a tomb covered with an American flag. The caption read: "We can never replace them. We can never give back to them. But we can always remember them."



Trump's inflammatory comments are sharply at odds with the respectful tone struck by President Biden during his annual Memorial Day visit to Arlington National Cemetery near Washington. This is not the first instance of Trump's incendiary language; he has previously referred to American leftists as "insects" and described migrants crossing the Mexican border as "poisoning the blood of our country."

