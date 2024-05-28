Qatar chamber explores trade, investment opportunities with Latin American ambassadors

(MENAFN) In a recent meeting, Qatar Chamber (QC) First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari engaged in discussions with ambassadors from various Latin American countries to strengthen trade and economic cooperation ties. The meeting focused on fostering closer collaboration between Qatar and Latin American nations, enhancing investment climates, and identifying opportunities for mutual growth.



Present at the meeting were esteemed ambassadors including HE Ambassador of the Republic of Peru Jose Benzaquen Perea, HE Ambassador of the Republic of Haiti Jean-Marie Francois Junior Guillaume, HE Ambassador of the Republic of Uruguay Marcelo Esteban Gerona Morales, HE Ambassador of the Argentine Republic Guillermo Luis Nicolas, HE Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala Carlos Humberto Jiminez, HE Ambassador of Mexico Jose Guillermo Ordorica, Head of Mission of the Embassy of Costa Rica Jairo Lopez, HE Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador Milton Alcides Magana Herrera, and HE Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil Marcelo Otavio Dantas Loures da Costa.



Bin Twar emphasized the significant progress witnessed in Qatar's relations with Latin American countries over the past five years, citing the visits of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to several nations in the region. These visits have played a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral ties and expanding market opportunities for Qatari products.



Highlighting QC's commitment to facilitating business engagement, Bin Twar encouraged Qatari entrepreneurs to explore the diverse investment prospects available in Latin American markets. He reiterated QC's dedication to providing support and assistance to Latin companies seeking to enter the Qatari market, emphasizing the chamber's role in fostering trade partnerships and facilitating business interactions between Qatar and Latin America.

