(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petrobras is accelerating its oil exploration and production efforts to secure Brazil's energy reserves, according to new president Magda Chambriard .



Chambriard, in her first press conference since taking over as president on Friday, outlined a bold strategy.



She plans to find new oil reserves. This decision comes amid environmental concerns. Recent floods in Rio Grande do Sul have heightened these concerns.



Defending the plan, Chambriard emphasized the necessity of exploring the equatorial margin.



"We must carefully replenish reserves to avoid becoming importers again, which is unacceptable," she stated. "Exploration efforts must continue and accelerate."







Chambriard indicated a shift in Petrobras's approach to energy transition, a key focus of her predecessor.



While she mentioned initiatives to decarbonize the sector, such as carbon capture, her focus remained firmly on oil exploration.



The government expects Chambriard to prioritize several projects.



These include repurchasing refineries, placing orders for national shipyards, and supporting a gas-chemical hub in Minas Gerais.



She also aims to find new markets for natural gas and ensure fair conditions for domestic equipment suppliers.

Petrobras Fast-Tracks Oil Exploration to Secure Brazil's Energy Security

Chambriard assured that Petrobras would maintain the current fuel pricing policy.



This policy, introduced in 2022 by her predecessor, fulfilled President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's campaign promise.



It has reduced domestic prices and provided stability for consumers without harming Petrobras.



Balancing the interests of the government, Petrobras's majority shareholder, and private shareholders is crucial, she said.



"Petrobras can guarantee returns for all shareholders, whether private or governmental, with great commitment," Chambriard concluded.



Petrobras's accelerated exploration strategy is vital for Brazil's energy security.



As global energy demands rise, securing domestic oil reserves becomes increasingly important.



This move positions Petrobras to better meet future energy needs while navigating environmental challenges.



Brazil ranks as one of the world's largest oil producers. Ensuring continued exploration and production can help maintain this status.



It also supports the country's economic growth. Chambriard's leadership marks a significant step in this ongoing effort to bolster Brazil's energy future.

