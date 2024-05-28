Brazil’S Deforestation Drops 11.6% In 2023: A Closer Look

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil lost 1,829,597 hectares of native vegetation, marking an 11.6% decrease in deforestation compared to 2022.



In that year, 2,069,695 hectares were cleared. MapBiomas released the Annual Deforestation Report (RAD 2023), highlighting these findings.



Brazil's two largest biomes, the Amazon and the Cerrado, make up over 85% of the country's deforested areas.



For the first time since 2019, the Cerrado surpassed the Amazon in deforested land. In 2023, the Cerrado accounted for 61% of Brazil's deforestation.



The Amazon made up 25%. The Cerrado lost 1,110,326 hectares, a 68% increase from 2022. Agricultural expansion drove 97% of Brazil's deforestation.







MapBiomas warns that deforestation is now concentrating in the Matopiba region. This region includes the states of Maranhão, Tocantins, Piauí, and Bahia.



The Cerrado's leading role in deforestation is clear from various indicators. Alto Parnaíba in Maranhão saw the largest single deforestation alert.



There, 6,691 hectares were cleared. Baixa Grande do Ribeiro in Piauí recorded the fastest deforestation rate. It saw 944 hectares cleared in just eight days.



Porquinhos dos Canela-Apãnjekra, an indigenous territory in the Cerrado, saw 2,750 hectares deforested.



This represents a 188% increase over 2022. Quilombola territories and Conservation Units in the Cerrado faced significant deforestation.



Quilombola territory deforestation rose by 665%. The Rio Preto Environmental Protection Area lost 13,596 hectares.



São Desidério in Bahia was the most deforested municipality, with 40,052 hectares cleared.



Seventy percent of municipalities in the Cerrado reported deforestation.

Brazil's Deforestation Drops 11.6% in 2023

In contrast, the Amazon saw a 62.2% reduction in deforestation. This totaled 454,300 hectares in 2023.



Every state except Amapá experienced reductions. Amapá saw a 27% increase. The Amacro region, including Amazonas, Acre, and Rondônia, saw a 74% decline.



Of the 559 municipalities in the Amazon, 78% recorded deforestation. However, the ten most deforested areas all showed reductions.



This decrease in deforestation is significant. It highlights progress in conservation efforts but underscores ongoing challenges.



The Cerrado and Matopiba regions face particular difficulties. Addressing these challenges is crucial for Brazil's environmental health. It also impacts global climate stability.

