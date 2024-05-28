Brazil’S Bright Stars Set To Shine In 2024 Copa América

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's national team, the first to reveal its final roster for the 2024 Copa América , promises excitement.



Head coach Dorival Júnior made a key adjustment, replacing Manchester City's Ederson Moraes due to a facial fracture.



This injury prevents Moraes from participating in the continental tournament.



Surprisingly, Dorival Júnior excluded Gabriel Jesus and Casemiro from the squad. Neymar and Richarlison also missed out as they recover from injuries.



These decisions raise eyebrows but highlight Brazil's depth. Brazil last clinched the Copa América title in 2019, defeating Peru 3-0.



They hold nine titles and are frequent runners-up, with 12 second-place finishes. The team, known as the Verdeamarelha, remains a dominant force in South American football.





Key Players for Brazil's Copa América Quest

Dorival Júnior's squad brims with global football stars. Here are five standout players poised to lead Brazil to victory:

Vinícius Jr.

Vinícius Jr., trained at Flamengo and now a Real Madrid star, will play his first major tournament with Brazil.



The 23-year-old aims to win both the Champions League and the Copa América.

Endrick

Endrick, a 17-year-old phenom set to join Real Madrid, is a player to watch. Currently with Palmeiras, he has played 81 matches and won three titles.

Bruno Guimarães

Bruno Guimarães, a 26-year-old midfielder, is highly sought after. Playing for Newcastle United, he has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 37 matches.

Rodrygo

Rodrygo has had an impressive season with Real Madrid, excelling in both La Liga and the Champions League.



He played 2,391 minutes in La Liga, scoring five goals, and 933 minutes in the Champions League, with three goals.

Raphinha

Raphinha, despite limited recent play, remains committed to Barcelona.



The Porto Alegre native played 1,371 minutes this season, scoring nine goals in 28 La Liga matches.



These key players bring talent and excitement to Brazil's quest for the 2024 Copa América title.



The combination of seasoned stars and young talents ensures Brazil remains a formidable contender.



Fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the action as these players aim to add another trophy to Brazil's illustrious history.

