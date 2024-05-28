QatarEnergy, partners greenlight 2nd development phase of Sépia field offshore Brazil

(MENAFN) QatarEnergy, in collaboration with consortium partners TotalEnergies, Petronas, Petrogal Brazil, and Petrobras, has officially approved the final investment decision (FID) for the second development phase of the Sépia field in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.



The FID marks the culmination of rigorous planning and evaluation, culminating in the signing of a contract with Seatrium O&G Americas Limited for the construction of a cutting-edge floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit tailored for operation in the ultra-deep waters of the Sépia field. Equipped with advanced technology, the FPSO will boast a crude oil production capacity of 225,000 barrels per day, along with a gas processing capacity of ten million cubic meters per day.



H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs and Leader and chief executive officer of QatarEnergy, lauded the award of the contract as a pivotal achievement in QatarEnergy's strategic endeavors in Brazil. s



Notably, the FPSO project is poised to deliver substantial environmental benefits, with an anticipated 30 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emission intensity per barrel of oil equivalent.



Furthermore, the FPSO incorporates various environmental initiatives, including zero routine ventilation, deep seawater capture, cogeneration, and the capture, use, and geological storage of CO2 from the produced gas.

