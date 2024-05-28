Devastation grips Bangladesh, India as cyclone causes destruction

(MENAFN) Communities across low-lying areas of Bangladesh and India grappled with the aftermath of Cyclone Remal on Monday, as the storm, which had battered the coast with ferocious winds and torrential rains, weakened into a heavy storm system. The cyclone's onslaught had claimed at least 10 lives and inflicted widespread damage, leaving thousands of homes destroyed and residents in distress.



The once-fierce gales and crashing waves that had pounded the coast upon Remal's landfall on Sunday night gradually subsided by Monday afternoon. However, remnants of the storm continued to unleash strong winds and heavy rainfall, further exacerbating the plight of affected communities as they confronted the devastation left in its wake.



Residents ventured out amidst the lingering winds and rain to survey the destruction, only to find villages submerged by storm surges, roofs torn off, trees uprooted, and power lines severed. In Barisal district, where seven fatalities were reported, government administrator Showkat Ali described how victims were tragically crushed under collapsed houses or walls.



The impact extended beyond Barisal, with three additional deaths recorded in neighboring districts, including fatalities due to drowning. Helal Mahmud, a government administrator in Khulan district, lamented the widespread damage inflicted by the cyclone, revealing that over 123,000 homes in the division had been damaged, with approximately 31,000 of them completely destroyed.



Bangladesh, situated along a densely populated coastal region, has historically grappled with the devastating effects of cyclones, but the frequency and intensity of these storms have intensified in recent years, attributed in part to the effects of climate change.

MENAFN28052024000045015839ID1108264759