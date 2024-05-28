Saudi Arabia's PIF launches neo space group, ventures into satellite industry

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) took a significant step into the realm of space exploration on Monday with the launch of the Neo Space Group (NSG), marking its inaugural investment in the burgeoning satellite and space industry. As one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, the PIF has previously directed substantial investments towards diverse sectors such as sports, gaming, and ambitious Saudi mega-projects like Neom, a groundbreaking USD500-billion futuristic city currently underway in the desert.



The establishment of the Neo Space Group represents a strategic move by the PIF to deepen its involvement in the space sector, with a focus on developing and enhancing commercial space operations within Saudi Arabia. In a statement, the sovereign wealth fund outlined NSG's mission to provide innovative satellite and space solutions both domestically and globally, thereby contributing to the advancement of the kingdom's space industry.



Furthermore, NSG aims to foster economic diversification by investing in localization efforts, technology initiatives, start-ups, and knowledge development within the space and satellite sector in Saudi Arabia. This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia's broader economic agenda, which seeks to reduce reliance on oil revenues and promote growth across a range of industries.



Over recent years, Saudi Arabia has embarked on a journey of economic transformation, striving to diversify its traditionally oil-reliant economy.



While the PIF has made substantial investments in foreign entities, including notable stakes in companies like Uber, Lucid Motors, and Activision Blizzard, its latest venture into the satellite industry underscores a commitment to bolstering domestic capabilities and fostering innovation within Saudi Arabia.



"The establishment of NSG marks an important milestone in the development of the growing satellite and space sector in Saudi Arabia," stated Omar Al-Madhi, PIF's co-chief of MENA Direct Investments.

