Project Qatar Keeps Pace With Market Trends, Technology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar and Turkiye have excellent relations and“we would like to make this relationship more institutional and long term. Project Qatar is important for Turkiye as we have several companies participating this year,” said Ambassador of Turkiye to Qatar H E Dr. Mustafa Goksu, yesterday.

Speaking to The Peninsula, on the sidelines of Project Qatar 2024, Ambassador of Turkiye to Qatar said,“This year we have a participation of more than 18 companies in the exhibition and every year it is increasing as we believe in the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Project Qatar has consistently kept pace with market trends and requirements, building a rich legacy and plays a pivotal role.

This exhibition is an important platform for Turkiye because we always have new products and this is a good opportunity to enter this market through Qatar. Our companies have a vast experience globally, so it's a win-win for Qatar and Turkiye. Qatar is good door to enter not just here but also to other countries in the region, Goksu added.

Also, talking to The Peninsula, Rashid Al Mansouri, CEO of Aamal Company highlighted the company's participation for the first time in Project Qatar.“The participation is very important for the brand awareness and networking as such events gives you an eye on competition in the market and you can also do some deals during these events,” he said.

Al Mansoori added,”Next year we are planning for some bigger things, and more companies to participate.”

Underscoring the importance of AI, he noted that AI is the way forward in almost all sectors and is used now for all industries including education, aviation etc.“We are already using AI in some of our factories and are investigating more on how it can be utilised within our industries. We have more than 30 companies in Aamal and have opened a new vertical for Aamal IT because we believe in IT and future of business”.

Highlighting some of the innovative products and services displayed at the exhibition Al Mansoori said,“We have the facility management which uses a lot of innovative tools and are also showcasing technologies like 3D printing, lasers. We do have eco friendly cover cables as we are concerned about sustainability and ESG.”