MCIT Launches 'Overseas Internship Program'

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) launched its Overseas Internship Program for Qatari employees who wish to join the Ministry and other government entities in ICT sectors.

This program aims to develop the skills of the workforce and enhance their competencies to lead the digital transformation in Qatar during significant growth in the technology sector, in line with the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3), and the Digital Agenda 2030 (DA2030).

The Overseas Internship Program extends from two months to a year, depending on the program offered by MCIT's international partners, such as Google, Microsoft, Cisco, Oracle, and SAP.

The program is based on hosting participants at the headquarters of these global companies with the aim of enhancing their competencies in emerging technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity by integrating them into work at these headquarters to gain international experience. This enables them to apply these practices and acquired expertise in Qatari government institutions and contribute to achieving Qatar's national vision and digital agenda.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Director of Human Resources Department at MCIT, said:“We are harnessing our efforts to accelerate the digital transformation journey in Qatar by providing the opportunity for the Ministry and the government sector employees to acquire best global practices through working at the premises of our international partners. This program aims to transfer those experiences and apply them in our governmental institutions, contributing to the development of current practices and achieving Qatar's national vision (QNV2030) and DA2023. Our partnership with leading global companies enhances Qatar's position as a pioneering center in the field of technology. By refining the skills of the program participants and equipping them with innovative and diverse tools that align with the latest global practices, we are fostering an environment of innovation in our governmental institutions”.