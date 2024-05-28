QNB Honours Qatar National Football Team For Winning Asian Cup 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, proudly honored the Qatar National Football team for their outstanding achievement in winning the Asian Cup 2023, for the second time. The celebration took place during the prestigious Qatar Football Association (QFA) awards ceremony.

The QFA awards ceremony brought together the nation's top football talents, officials, and distinguished guests to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments in Qatari football. The team's victory in the Asian Cup 2023 stands as a testament to their dedication, skill, and the relentless support from the Qatari community.

Commenting on this, Ali Rashid Al Mohannadi, QNB Group Chief Operating Officer said:“We are proud of our national team's historic victory. Their triumph not only highlights their exceptional talent and hard work but also reinforces Qatar's growing presence on the global sports stage. At QNB, we are committed to supporting major sporting events and supporting Qatari talents, as these are pivotal in promoting our nation's sporting excellence.”

QNB's support of the Qatar National Football team align with the bank's ongoing dedication to fostering sports development in the country. This also reflects QNB's broader strategy to contribute to Qatar's vision of becoming a leading sports hub, especially in light of the successful hosting of global sporting events.

