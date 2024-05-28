QFMA CEO Meets Officials Of IOSCO Member Securities Regulators

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) Dr. Tamy Bin Ahmad Al Binali met in Athens yesterday with a number of CEOs and officials of securities regulators participating in the 49th IOSCO Annual Meeting, which kicked off on Sunday in the Greek capital.

QFMA is participating in the IOSCO annual meeting, with an official delegation headed by Dr. Al Binali.

He met with Nurkhat Kushimov, Chief Executive Officer of Astana Financial Services Authority of Kazakhstan (AFSA), K Rajaraman, Chairperson of the International Financial Services Centres Authority of India (IFSCA), and D Peter M Werner, Senior Counsel based at ISDA's (International Swaps and Derivatives Association office in London.

(ISDA) founded in 1985, aims to make global derivatives markets safer and more efficient, promote sound risk management practices and processes, and engages constructively with policymakers and legislators around the world to advance the understanding and treatment of derivatives as a risk management tool.

ISDA has over 1000 member institutions from 77 countries. These members comprise a broad range of derivatives market participants such as exchanges, intermediaries, clearing houses and repositories, as well as law firms, accounting firms and other service providers, investment managers, government and supranational entities, insurance companies, energy and commodities firms, and international and regional banks. The exchange of views, experiences was also discussed in a way that leads to best practices related to securities, and enhancing commitment to transparency, stability and financial sustainability.