QC Chairman Affirms Role Of Digital Economy In Achieving Sustainable Development

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) recently participated in the 36th of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Chamber for Commerce and Development (ICCD, and the“Invest in the Digital Economy” Forum, held in Amman, Jordan.

Led by Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, the Chamber's delegation included board members Abdulrahman bin Abduljaleel Al Abdulghani, Dr Mohamed bin Jawhar Al Mohamed, and Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Emadi.

The ICCD meeting's agenda discussed a number of topics, including the progress of the ICCD accreditation program, the approval of the 68th Finance Committee report, the“Manafea” initiative, and the completion of the first phase of the Gaza Reconstruction Initiative, and other relevant topics.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim, who is also the First Vice-President of the ICCD, commended the ICCD's efforts and vital role in fostering economic and trade development among Islamic countries. He emphasised that ICCD activities and events are instrumental in promoting cooperation between chambers of commerce, ultimately benefiting the economies of member states.

He emphasised the Qatar Chamber's strong support for coordination and cooperation among member chambers, with the aim of streamlining procedures for exchanging goods and services and boosting intra-trade among Islamic countries.

Sheikh Khalifa further underscored the significance of fostering cooperation between the private sector of Islamic countries by holding conferences and exhibitions that showcase investment opportunities and incentives, thereby promote mutual investments and joint ventures.

He also reiterated the importance of the“Invest in the Digital Economy” Forum, held under the patronage of King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of Jordan.

He pointed to the growing global interest in the digital economy, which is backed by the digital transformation in many world countries and the growth of technology and e-commerce in various sectors.

The QC Chairman said the forum presents a valuable opportunity for participating countries to explore cooperation in these vital sectors, noting that discussions delved into investment opportunities in the digital economy, as well as the challenges that hinder its development and potential solutions.

Sheikh Khalifa emphasised Qatar Chamber was keen to participate in the forum, noting that this aligns with Qatar's significant strides in the digital economy and commercial trade.

“Qatar's success in establishing a cutting-edge digital infrastructure reflects its belief in the digital economy's role in fostering economic growth, achieving sustainable development, and diversifying the economy, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030,” he added.

Qatari business owners are interested in investing in digital economy and e-commerce projects, he said, affirming that e-commerce has achieved significant growth in Qatar.