Katara Hosts Third Turkish Cuisine Week

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation-Katara hosted the 3rd Turkish cuisine week, in collaboration with the Turkish Yunus Emre Cultural Centre.
The event was punctuated by a workshop on some famous traditional Turkish dishes in the Aegean region, along with a panel discussion moderated by Director of Turkish Yunus Emre Cultural Centre Prof. Ahmed Oysal on the resemblance between Turkish and Arabic cuisines.
Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to the State of Qatar HE Dr. Mustafa Goksu said he is glad at Katara's hosting of the 3rd Turkish cuisine week which focuses on famous foods in Aegean region, pointing out that Aegean embraces an inveterate cuisine and bounds with a variety of dishes, epitomizing a history of inveterate civilizations.
