(MENAFN) In the past year, Russian Crab, a major seafood company based in Vladivostok, has seen a significant increase in its exports to China. Data from the Russian Export Center (REC) reveals that exports soared by more than a third, indicating a 33 percent rise in 2023 compared to the previous year. This growth has allowed Russian Crab to "conquer" the Chinese market, establishing China as the leading buyer of fish products from Russia’s Far East.



Russian Crab, which holds the title of the largest crab fishing company in Russia's Far East, operates with an annual quota of 182,000 tons in prime fishing areas such as the Bering Sea, the Sea of Okhotsk, and the Sea of Japan (referred to as the East Sea by Koreans). The company's success in the Chinese market is part of a broader trend of increased marine produce deliveries to China. This trend has been catalyzed by China's ban on seafood imports from Japan, a move made in response to Japan's release of radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean in August last year.



The geopolitical dynamics have also played a crucial role. Sanctions on Russian exports to Western countries have redirected the flow of marine products towards Asian markets, with China taking the lead. This shift is evident in regional export data: seafood shipments from Russia’s resource-rich Far Eastern Primorsky and Sakhalin federal districts surged by an impressive 72 percent last year, as reported by Rosselkhoznadzor, the Russian food safety regulator.



As a result, China emerged as the top buyer of fish products from Russia's Far East, followed by South Korea, Nigeria, and Japan. This realignment of trade routes underscores the evolving landscape of global seafood markets, heavily influenced by political and environmental factors. Russian Crab's growing dominance in the Chinese market is a testament to these changes, reflecting both the adaptability of Russian exporters and the shifting preferences of international buyers.

MENAFN28052024000045015687ID1108264742