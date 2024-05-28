Dollar fails amid cautious trading as markets await headline inflation data

(MENAFN) The dollar experienced losses during early Tuesday trading as traders showed a slight increase in risk appetite, although it remained within narrow ranges compared to other major currencies. This cautious movement comes ahead of crucial inflation data from major global economies, which investors are keenly anticipating for insights into future interest rate expectations.



Currency activity was subdued in the initial hours of the Asian trading session, following a quiet period the previous night due to holidays in Britain and the United States. Despite the calm, the overall market sentiment was positive, buoyed by a rise in global stock markets. The euro edged up to USD1.0860, even as European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers expressed caution and data revealed a decline in German business confidence in May.



Investors are particularly focused on upcoming German inflation data set to be released on Wednesday, and broader eurozone data scheduled for Friday. These reports are expected to affirm the anticipated interest rate cut by the ECB next week and provide further indications on the timing and speed of potential subsequent rate cuts.



Meanwhile, the British pound held steady near its highest level in over two months, reaching USD1.2774 in the latest trading. The New Zealand dollar rose by approximately 0.1 percent to USD0.6155, marking its strongest level since mid-March, while the Australian dollar saw a slight increase of 0.03 percent to USD0.6657.



The primary focus for markets remains on the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure. Expectations are that this index will remain unchanged on a monthly basis. US interest rate expectations have been a significant driver of currency movements in recent years, and recent inflation reports from the world's largest economy have introduced volatility, shaking policymakers' confidence in the pace and extent of anticipated interest rate cuts for the year.

