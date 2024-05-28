Germany’s business sentiment stagnates in May, dashing hopes of swift recovery

(MENAFN) Hopes for a robust economic recovery in Europe's largest economy were dampened as German business sentiment remained stagnant in May, according to a survey released Monday by the Ifo institute. The closely-watched confidence barometer, derived from a survey of approximately 9,000 companies, registered at 89.3 points, mirroring the same reading observed in April and falling short of analysts' expectations.



Prior to May, the survey had shown signs of improvement for three consecutive months, fueling optimism that the German economy was poised for a strong rebound following the challenges it faced last year. However, the static reading in May has raised concerns about the pace of recovery, particularly amidst ongoing economic uncertainties.



Despite the unchanged sentiment, Ifo Leader Clemens Fuest struck a cautiously optimistic tone, noting that Germany's economy is gradually navigating its way out of the crisis. However, the survey revealed a mixed picture, with companies expressing less satisfaction with their current business situation while maintaining improved expectations for the future.



Notably, the manufacturing, trade, and construction sectors showed signs of improvement, offering some reassurance of resilience in key areas of the economy. However, the service sector experienced a deterioration in sentiment, highlighting ongoing challenges in certain segments.



Economists, including ING's Carsten Brzeski, viewed the latest reading as a reality check, signaling that the German economy may not be experiencing the anticipated swift recovery. This suggests that while the economy may have bottomed out, a robust resurgence is yet to materialize, underscoring the lingering uncertainties and challenges that continue to impact Germany's economic trajectory.

