Student stabs schoolteacher in western France

(MENAFN) Authorities in western France apprehended an 18-year-old pupil on Monday following a disturbing incident in which he allegedly stabbed his schoolteacher in the face before fleeing the scene. The teacher, hailing from the town of Chemille-en-Anjou, reportedly sustained a non-life-threatening facial injury as a result of the attack, as confirmed by a joint statement issued by local authorities, including the prefect and public prosecutor.



The harrowing event unfolded at the Lycee de l'Hyrome on Monday morning, where the assailant, after carrying out the assault, swiftly escaped through a window, abandoning the weapon in the process. However, law enforcement personnel, comprising gendarmes and municipal police, swiftly detained the suspect.



According to officials, the perpetrator was not previously known to law enforcement, shedding light on the unexpected nature of the violent act. In the aftermath of the incident, counseling services were extended to both pupils and teachers affected by the traumatic event, aiming to provide necessary support and assistance during this distressing time.



An investigation has been initiated into the incident, with authorities categorizing it as "attempted murder." This latest episode adds to a concerning trend of school-related violence in France, which has witnessed a spate of attacks targeting both educators and students in recent years.



In response to mounting concerns over teenage violence within and around educational institutions, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced in April a series of measures aimed at curbing such incidents. The government's efforts to address security issues come amid heightened political tensions ahead of forthcoming European elections, as authorities strive to counter far-right narratives on the matter.

