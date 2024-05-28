Guterres demands termination to ‘terror’ in Gaza strip

(MENAFN) United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has fervently condemned Israel's recent attack on a displacement camp in Rafah, a city in the Gaza Strip, calling for an immediate cessation of the ongoing "terror" in the region. Through a statement on his X account, Guterres mourned the loss of innocent lives, pointing out that civilians attempting to flee the deadly conflict were tragically killed due to the Israeli assault. He highlighted the critical lack of safe spaces in Gaza, urging, "This horror must end."



The assault on Sunday evening resulted in the deaths of 45 Palestinians and injured 249 others, predominantly women and children. The Israeli shelling targeted tents sheltering displaced individuals in the Tel al-Sultan area, northwest of Rafah. This incident has ignited significant outrage and condemnation both within the region and internationally. Critics argue that Israel's actions are in violation of international legitimacy resolutions and have called for sanctions and international pressure to end what they term as "genocide." The sustained ground offensive on Rafah, ongoing since May 6, has amplified demands for immediate action.



The conflict, which commenced on October 7, 2023, has exacted a severe toll on Gaza's population. More than 117,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured, with a significant proportion being women and children. Furthermore, approximately 10,000 individuals are missing amidst extensive destruction and famine that has particularly affected children and the elderly. The escalating humanitarian crisis has intensified calls for an urgent end to the violence and the implementation of measures to safeguard the lives and welfare of Gaza's civilian population.

