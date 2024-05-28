QRCS Launches Adahi Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched its annual Adahi Campaign 1445 AH, under the theme #UdhiyaIsBlessing, with the aim of delivering the meat of sacrificial animals to 60,781 beneficiaries in 17 countries, in cooperation with local and international partners.

“These days, Muslims are busy planning to offer the ritual Udhiya, in keeping with the tradition of Prophet Mohamed (PBUH),” said Al-Emadi.“At the same time, millions of displaced and poor people around the world are increasingly desperate for food to eat and keep themselves alive”.

He added,“In order to help the charity payers wishing to offer Udhiya for the sake of Allah and in sympathy with those in need, QRCS launches the #UdhyiaIsBlessing Adahi campaign, with the aim of securing diverse Sharia-acceptable sacrificial animals, carrying out slaughter at the religiously dictated time, and distributing meat rations to thousands of recipient families across the target countries”.

According to the project's plan, it will be implemented in the following countries: Qatar, Palestine (Gaza), Jordan, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen, Tajikistan, Bangladesh, Mauritania, Benin, Djibouti, Kenya, Sudan, Somalia, Central Africa, Niger, and Mali.

This year, the types of sacrificial animals available for donations are sheep (fresh and frozen lambs), cattle (one-seventh of a buffalo), and goats.

Historically, QRCS's Adahi Campaign was first launched in 2018, with five versions carried out so far. The campaign effectively helped the donors to secure sacrificial animals like sheep, goats, and cows, had them slaughtered by partners as per Sharia regulations, and then distributed meat rations to almost 1 million refugees, displaced persons, and poor people in numerous countries.

QRCS receives donations online ( ), call center (44027777) donor service (66666364), home donation collection (33998898), and through mobile app (QRCS).