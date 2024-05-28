China calls for safe navigation in Red Sea amid increasing shipping costs, trade disturbances

(MENAFN) During a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged for an end to attacks on civilian ships in the Red Sea and emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of navigation in the region. This call to action was made in discussions with his Yemeni counterpart, reflecting China's concern over the security of this critical maritime route. According to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang expressed China's willingness to continue playing a constructive role in maintaining stability in the area.



Unofficial estimates highlight the significant economic stakes for China, with approximately USD160 billion worth of Chinese exports passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait annually. This figure includes about 60 percent of Beijing’s exports destined for Europe. The recent Houthi attacks on ships associated with Israel on November 19 have exacerbated shipping challenges, causing the cost of shipping a container from China to the European Union to surge from USD1,500 to USD7,000.



A report by the thinkchina platform further detailed the strategic importance of the Bab al-Mandab Strait. Annually, it facilitates the movement of an estimated USD120 billion in Chinese imports and USD160 billion in Chinese exports, contributing to a total maritime trade value of USD1.5 trillion. This narrow passage is vital for connecting Asia with Europe and North America, handling approximately 12 percent of seaborne oil, 8 percent of liquefied natural gas, and a substantial portion of global container traffic.



Trade disruptions in the Red Sea, compounded by other logistical challenges in routes connecting China to the world, have intensified pressure on Chinese trade. Current circumstances are forcing some trade flows, traditionally routed through the Red Sea, to divert around the Cape of Good Hope or through alternative corridors like rail links to Europe and the Panama Canal to the U.S. East Coast. However, these alternatives are also experiencing significant disruptions. Early indicators suggest a decline of 10 to 15 percent in exports from Chinese ports, underscoring the broader economic impact of these navigational and logistical issues.

